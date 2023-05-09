Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said Tuesday that an MRI on Miller's right elbow came back clean, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Miller felt discomfort in his throwing elbow following his last turn in Oakland's rotation Sunday against the Royals, but there is no structural damage in the joint and he is expected to try a side session Friday. He seems likely to miss his next start, or at least have it delayed, but the current belief is that the talented 24-year-old will be able to avoid the injured list. He's delivered an impressive 3.38 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 22:7 K:BB through his first 21.1 major-league innings.