Miller (elbow) threw a bullpen session Saturday and said afterward that he will face live hitters next week, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.
The 24-year-old has been out since May with an elbow injury, but he now has four bullpen sessions under his belt and will look to clear the next major hurdle in his recovery next week. Miller reiterated that his goal is to pitch for the A's again this season. He only made four starts before going down, but Miller impressed in that small sample (3.38 ERA, 0.98 WHIP) and looks like a long-term rotation piece for Oakland.
