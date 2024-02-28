Athletics manager Mark Kotsay indicated recently that he would like to see Miller gradually move up the bullpen hierarchy rather than anointing him as closer right away, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

It sounds like the plan is for Miller to be used in 2-to-3 inning stints initially this spring before scaling down his workload as Opening Day nears. While there's little doubting the 25-year-old has the best stuff in Oakland's bullpen, the A's want to be careful with him since he had a UCL sprain last year and will be making the transition from starter to reliever. Miller is still probably the first A's reliever that should be drafted in fantasy, but Dany Jimenez, Trevor Gott, Lucas Erceg and perhaps others could be in the mix for saves ahead of him initially.