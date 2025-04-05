Miller walked one batter and struck out another in a scoreless 11th inning to earn a save Friday against the Rockies.

Miller had to wait two frames more than he usually does to enter Friday's contest, but he still secured all three outs in 12 pitches to lock down his second save of the young season. The walk he surrendered represents only the second man he's allowed to reach base compared to the six he's sent down on three strikes through three innings.