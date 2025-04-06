Miller earned a save against the Rockies on Saturday, allowing one hit and striking out two batters over one scoreless inning.

Miller had a relatively easy time preserving a three-run lead -- he gave up a one-out infield single but needed just 13 pitches to retire the side. The save was the second in as many days and third overall for the flamethrowing righty, who has yet to give up a run through four innings this season. He's been as dominant as ever with an 8:1 K:BB and just two hits allowed over that span.