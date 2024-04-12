Miller earned a save against the Rangers on Thursday, striking out two batters in a perfect inning of work.

Miller was tasked with protecting a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the ninth inning, and he did so impressively, throwing 13 of 16 pitches for strikes and punching out two of the three batters he faced. The strikeouts were against two of Texas' top hitters -- Marcus Semien and Corey Seager -- giving added emphasis to how well Miller pitched under pressure. The right-hander has registered a save in each of his past two appearances and hasn't allowed a run since his first outing of the campaign. He's posted 12 punchouts to just three walks over seven frames and certainly looks like Oakland's top option for closing duties.