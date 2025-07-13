Miller walked one and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his 18th save of the season in a 4-3 win over the Blue Jays.

After walking Joey Loperfido to lead off the frame, Miller buckled down and fanned Ernie Clement and George Springer to wrap up the victory. The flamethrowing righty hit triple-digit mph with 10 of his 18 pitches (nine strikes), and on the season he sports a 4.15 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 56:17 K:BB through 34.2 innings while converting 18 of his 21 save chances.