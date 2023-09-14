Miller is listed as the Athletics' opening pitcher for Saturday's game against the Padres.

The Athletics plan to be cautious with Miller's usage for the rest of 2023 after he recently returned from a UCL sprain in his elbow that kept him on the shelf for most of the season, so he'll likely work anywhere between 1-to-3 innings Saturday before turning the game over to the bullpen. He excelled in his most recent turn as an opener in front of Ken Waldichuk in Monday's win over Houston, striking out three while allowing no runs on one hit and one walk over two innings. Waldichuk is listed as the Athletics' starter for Sunday's series finale with the Padres, so Miller will likely be opening for Luis Medina on Saturday.