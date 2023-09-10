Miller is scheduled to start Monday's game against the Astros, though he'll remain on a pitch count, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Miller made his first big-league appearance since May last Wednesday after being on the shelf with an elbow sprain, and he'll now move back into the rotation. The rookie right-hander threw just 27 pitches in that outing, so his pitch count is likely to be well below that of a typical starter.