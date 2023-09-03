Miller (elbow) struck out four over three perfect innings in a rehab start with Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Miller needed only 37 pitches to cruise through his four frames and averaged 98.2 mph with his fastball. The Athletics had indicated that this would probably be Miller's final rehab start, and if it was he certainly passed the test with flying colors. The 25-year-old has been out since early May because of a UCL sprain in his right elbow and his workload with the A's down the stretch could be quite limited. It could leave Miller as a less than desirable fantasy option even as the upside with the young hurler is enticing.