Miller threw 11 fastballs over 100 mph Tuesday against the Rangers in his second appearance of the spring, MLB's David Adler reports.

Miller's first fastball of the outing -- clocked at 98.8 mph -- was hit for a home run off the bat of Josh Smith. After that, Miller ramped up the velocity, consistently hitting triple digits and topping out at 102.9 mph. Miller solidified himself in the ninth inning for the A's with a breakout in 2024 when he racked up 28 saves and 104 strikeouts in 55 appearances, and he is being drafted as a top-five closer in many leagues this spring.