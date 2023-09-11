Miller is expected to throw around 50 pitches or three innings Monday against the Astros, Nathan Han of MLB.com reports.

Miller saw action out of Oakland's bullpen Wednesday against the Blue Jays (no runs allowed and three strikeouts over two innings), and he's now set to move back into a starting role. The A's will unsurprisingly keep a close eye on the young right-hander as the team stretches him back out.