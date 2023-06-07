The Athletics announced Wednesday that Miller (elbow) has resumed a throwing program, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Miller will presumably need the next week or two to increase his long-toss distance off flat ground before he's cleared for mound work. After throwing a handful of bullpen sessions, Miller would then need to throw a live batting practice session or two before advancing to a minor-league rehab assignment, so he's still realistically a month or longer away from making a return to the Oakland rotation. Before being placed on the 15-day injured list May 11 with a mild UCL sprain in his right elbow, Miller logged a 3.38 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 22:7 K:BB over 21.1 innings in his first four big-league starts.