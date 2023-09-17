Miller (0-1) took the loss as the opener against the Padres on Saturday, allowing two earned runs on two hits and three walks over one inning. He struck out two.

As his final line implies, Miller's one frame had a bit of everything, and the rookie struggled with his location plenty while firing only 17 of his 33 pitches in for strikes. Miller's ERA rose to 3.42 with the rocky outing, which saw him allow three of the first four hitters he faced to reach base before he somewhat steadied with a pair of strikeouts, although those came around two walks. Miller had posted four scoreless innings with a 6:1 K:BB across his first two appearances after returning from a long stint on the injured list, so Saturday's forgettable performance may prove to be an outlier. The right-hander is expected to log several more opener assignments, at minimum, before the conclusion of the season.