Athletics manager Mark Kotsay confirmed Monday that Miller (elbow) will be activated at some point this week, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Miller made a rehab start with Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday, so the earliest he figures to rejoin the A's rotation would be Friday in Texas following Thursday's off day. The young right-hander threw just 37 pitches over four perfect innings Saturday, so his first start back would be relatively abbreviated. Miller has been out since early May because of a UCL sprain in his right elbow.