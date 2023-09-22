Miller served as a traditional reliever and didn't factor into the decision in the Athletics' loss to the Tigers on Thursday, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and a walk over two-plus innings. He struck out two.

Miller followed starter Luis Medina into the game and worked the sixth and seventh frames in fairly efficient fashion. However, despite his final line showing he officially worked just two innings, Miller actually threw 54 pitches, as he also came out for the eighth but was pulled after surrendering three consecutive singles to open the inning. Manager Mark Kotsay appears set to give Miller work in a variety of roles other than conventional starter over the last week-plus of the season, as the right-hander has also worked as an opener and could see action as a bulk reliever ahead of an offseason where he'll prepare to re-enter the starting rotation in 2024.