Chapman went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's loss to the Mariners.
Oakland managed only four hits in the contest, with Chapman's fifth-inning solo blast accounting for the team's lone run. He was the only Athletics batter to reach base more than once in the loss. Chapman has four homers through 16 games in September, but he is batting a meager .192 this month
