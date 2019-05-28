Athletics' Matt Chapman: Adds to homer total
Chapman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run -- his 14th of the season -- Monday in the Athletics' 8-5 win over the Angels.
For the third consecutive game, Chapman homered as part of a two-hit effort. The recent surge has been a reassuring sign for fantasy managers who may have started to lose faith in Chapman after he slashed .202/.275/.384 with only three long balls in his prior 23 contests.
More News
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Homers for second straight game•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Slugs 12th homer•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Drives in three during win•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Receives rare off day•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Slugs first career walkoff blast•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Hits well in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
Looking back at whose stock was up and down at the start of the season offers some reminders...
-
Waivers: Mercado finally running
Heath Cummings says now that Memorial Day has passed we have to stop saying it's early. In...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Wondering how to manage your IL spots? Scott White helps you prioritize.
-
Bullpen: Leclerc, Givens thoughts
Jose Leclerc may be deserving of a pickup in Fantasy, but what about Ty Buttrey or Scott Oberg?...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 10 Waiver Adds
It's time to buy into Nick Pivetta again, even if you've been burnt in the past. Plus five...