Chapman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run -- his 14th of the season -- Monday in the Athletics' 8-5 win over the Angels.

For the third consecutive game, Chapman homered as part of a two-hit effort. The recent surge has been a reassuring sign for fantasy managers who may have started to lose faith in Chapman after he slashed .202/.275/.384 with only three long balls in his prior 23 contests.