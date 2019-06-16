Athletics' Matt Chapman: Another pair of hits in win

Chapman went 2-for-4 with an RBI double, a walk and two runs in a win over the Mariners on Saturday.

It was a second consecutive strong performance for Chapman, who'd broken out of a slump Friday with another two-hit effort that included his second triple of the season. Saturday brought another extra-base hit, as well as Chapman's first RBI since June 5. The two-game surge has boosted his June average back over the Mendoza Line to .208, although his overall struggles have resulted in a 14-point tumble for his season average since the start of the month.