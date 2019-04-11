Chapman went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run, three RBI and three runs scored Wednesday against the Orioles.

Chapman exploded with a three extra-base hit performance, the highlights coming on an RBI-double in the third inning and two-run home run in the seventh. He's enjoyed the team's road trip in Baltimore as he now has six hits in 13 at-bats across the the three-game series. Chapman has gotten off to a hot start this season, hitting .305/.397/.576 through 68 plate appearances.