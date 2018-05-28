Chapman went 2-for-4 with a go-ahead RBI single in a win over Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Chapman lined a single to left that plated Matt Olson in the sixth with what would ultimately turn out to be the winning run. The 25-year-old had been stuck in an 0-for-17 slump entering the game, so the multi-hit effort was a welcome departure from recent struggles. Despite Sunday's production, Chapman has still limped to a paltry .198 average in May.

