Athletics' Matt Chapman: Breaks out of slump Sunday
Chapman went 2-for-4 with a go-ahead RBI single in a win over Diamondbacks on Sunday.
Chapman lined a single to left that plated Matt Olson in the sixth with what would ultimately turn out to be the winning run. The 25-year-old had been stuck in an 0-for-17 slump entering the game, so the multi-hit effort was a welcome departure from recent struggles. Despite Sunday's production, Chapman has still limped to a paltry .198 average in May.
