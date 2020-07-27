Chapman went 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI and one strikeout in Monday's 3-0 win over the Angels.
This was a much-needed breakout day at the plate for the slick-fielding third baseman. He was 1-for-12 through the first three games but is now batting .250 with a .732 OPS.
