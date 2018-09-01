Chapman went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in the Athletics' 7-5 victory over the Mariners on Friday.

Chapman kept his breakout season right on chugging in this victory for Oakland, as he tagged Mariners starter Mike Leake with his 22nd home run of the season in the first inning. He's also stroked 33 doubles and six triples in addition to those 22 long balls, giving him an elite .530 slugging percentage that puts him in the top-tier of offensive producers for third basemen this season, even if he still may not have the name recognition of some of the other stars at the position.