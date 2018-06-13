Athletics' Matt Chapman: Doesn't expect to miss time with hand injury
Chapman, who was hit by a pitch on his left hand during the eighth inning of Tuesday's loss to the Astros but remained in the game, doesn't expect to miss any time, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Chapman was 3-for-3 with a trio of doubles when he was plunked by Collin McHugh, making him the second Athletics batter -- Jed Lowrie being the other -- to get hit by the reliever in the eighth inning. Chapman was examined by a trainer and remained in the game, and he subsequently confirmed that his hand stopped hurting soon thereafter. It thus appears he avoided any injury, and the infielder should be in Wednesday's lineup provided that no swelling or pain develops overnight.
