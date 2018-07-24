Athletics' Matt Chapman: Drives in four during blowout win
Chapman went 3-for-5 with four RBI from a run-scoring single and a three-run home run while scoring twice overall in a win over the Rangers on Monday.
Chapman sent a 396-foot shot into the left-field bleachers in the seventh, bringing home Khris Davis and Stephen Piscotty to extend the Athletics' lead to 11-2 at the time. It was the 25-year-old's third straight multi-hit effort, and fourth overall in the last five games. Chapman also doubled up his July RBI total to eight with Monday's performance, his first game driving in multiple runs since May 17.
