Chapman went 2-for-4 with a two-run double and an RBI single in a win over the Orioles in Wednesday. He also scored once.

Chapman opened up the scoring in the second inning by lacing his 39th two-bagger of the season to deep left, plating Nick Martini and Jonathan Lucroy in the process. The 25-year-old third baseman has already has 10 RBI on just 11 hits in September, thanks in part to six of those going for extra bases. Chapman has also reached safely in 11 straight games, a streak that dates back to Aug. 31.