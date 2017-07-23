Athletics' Matt Chapman: Drives in two in loss
Chapman went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two RBI during Saturday's loss to the Mets.
This was Chapman's third homer through 72 plate appearances in the majors, and after posting a .589 slugging percentage with Triple-A Nashville this year, the rookie's power upside is intriguing. Unfortunately, he also sports a concerning 36.1 strikeout percentage and underwhelming .185/.250/.415 slash line with Oakland. There is some appeal in deep leagues, but Chapman's unlikely to be a serviceable asset in the majority of settings until he shows more consistency at the dish.
More News
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Launches pair of homers Saturday•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Draws second straight start•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Activated from DL•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Hitless in first rehab game•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Begins rehab assignment Saturday•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Resumes baseball activities Friday•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...