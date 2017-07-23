Chapman went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two RBI during Saturday's loss to the Mets.

This was Chapman's third homer through 72 plate appearances in the majors, and after posting a .589 slugging percentage with Triple-A Nashville this year, the rookie's power upside is intriguing. Unfortunately, he also sports a concerning 36.1 strikeout percentage and underwhelming .185/.250/.415 slash line with Oakland. There is some appeal in deep leagues, but Chapman's unlikely to be a serviceable asset in the majority of settings until he shows more consistency at the dish.

