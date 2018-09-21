Chapman went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI on Thursday against the Angels.

Chapman got the Athletics' offensive barrage started Thursday, doubling in both of his runs in the second inning against Matt Shoemaker. He now has an impressive 41 doubles this season, the foundation for his .519 slugging percentage -- a mark good enough for 10th in the American League. It's been an impressive sophomore campaign for Chapman, and he appears on track to end it positively, now racking up four multi-hit games in his last eight starts.