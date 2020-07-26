Chapman is showing some signs of frustration with his future financial outlook, Shayna Rubin of the Marin Independent Journal reports.

Chapman is under team control through 2023, was originally on the books for a modest $623,500 this season (now prorated to $230,926) as per Spotrac and isn't slated for unrestricted free agency until he's 30. That's a frustrating overall outlook for a player that, this year's slow start (1-for-9) over a very modest two-game sample notwithstanding, has arguably outpaced his current compensation with 60 home runs, 159 RBI and a pair of Gold Gloves over his first two full seasons as an everyday player. However, the Athletics, already notorious for a conservative financial approach when it comes to doling out big paydays, could become even more prudent in that regard in light of the significant revenue losses in 2020. Chapman notably stated "it's every player's goal to get to free agency and be able to choose where you go" during a recent appearance on ESPN's Opening Night broadcast of the Dodgers-Giants game, lending credence to the notion he's already playing with his financial future weighing fairly heavily on his mind.