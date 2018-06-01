Chapman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Rays.

The 25-year-old's 404-foot shot to center in the seventh was the second of two homers off Ryan Yarbrough during the inning for the Athletics, extending their lead to 5-0 at the time. Chapman had gone 12 games without a round tripper prior to Thursday, his longest such stretch of the season. He'll look to put together a much more productive June after hitting just .186 while striking out at a 26.3-percent clip over 114 plate appearances.

