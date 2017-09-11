Chapman went 2-for-3 with a home run, two walks and two RBI in Sunday's 10-2 win over the Astros.

Chapman drove in his team's first two runs off starter Dallas Keuchel, getting the scoring started with a solo homer in the fifth inning before adding a bases-loaded walk in the very next frame. The rookie third baseman fits the patient and powerful moneyball mold craved by Oakland general manager Billy Beane, as he sports a 9.8 percent walk rate and .504 slugging percentage.