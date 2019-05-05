Chapman went 2-for-4 a double, a triple and two runs in a loss to the Pirates on Saturday.

Chapman is knocking the cover off the ball thus far in May, as he's now ripped five extra-base hits (three doubles, one triple, one home run) in his first three games of the month. The 26-year-old third baseman is 7-for-14 during that stretch, pushing his season line to a stellar .306/.393/.621 (145 plate appearances).