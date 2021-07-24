Chapman went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Mariners.

Chapman led off the third inning with a solo shot off Yusei Kikuchi, his first home run since June 29. The long ball was just Chapman's third hit over his last nine games, as he's been slumping pretty hard with a .180/.265/.246 slash line in July. The 28-year-old third baseman hasn't possessed the same power when he combined for 60 homers over the 2018 and 2019 seasons which tremendously hurts his value considering he hasn't hit well for average over most of his career.