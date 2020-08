Chapman went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a triple, six RBI and three runs scored in Monday's loss against the Angels.

Chapman has been on an absolute tear of late and has posted four straight multi-hit performances while going deep in back-to-back-to-back games. The star third baseman has a 1.316 slugging percentage in those four games while racking up four homers, two doubles, one triple and 10 RBI.