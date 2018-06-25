Chapman's injury has been more precisely defined as being to just above his wrist as opposed to his thumb, and he'll potentially receive a second cortisone shot, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Chapman will see hand specialist Dr. Steven Shin in Los Angeles on Monday for further evaluation and the possibility of a second shot. Slusser also reports that Chapman will not be able to join the team during the four-game set against the Tigers that begins Monday, but that he'd have a strong chance of returning for the homestand that begins Friday against the Indians if the shot alleviates his current discomfort.