Athletics' Matt Chapman: Keeps knocking them out of park

Chapman went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a win over the Rangers on Sunday.

He can't seem to do much else except hit homers lately, but Chapman does have 10 RBI in September on just six hits courtesy of that power display. The slugging third baseman is otherwise hitting an anemic .133 since the calendar flipped, although fantasy managers are undoubtedly benefiting from the five times he's left the yard over the last 18 contests.