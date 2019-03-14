Athletics' Matt Chapman: Knocks cover off ball in win
Chapman went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and two runs in a 12-11 Cactus League win over the Cubs on Wednesday.
Chapman knocked Cubs starter Jon Lester around for both of his extra-base hits, his third and fourth of the spring. The 25-year-old is most lauded for his elite defensive prowess, but his .278/.356/.508 line last season -- which was partly comprised of 72 extra-base hits (42 doubles, six triples, 24 home runs -- seemingly corroborates his potential to eventually profile as one of the best all-around players in the game.
