Chapman went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and another two-bagger in a win over the Astros on Tuesday.

Chapman's two-game, 5-for-8 tear has quickly boosted his average 23 points to .233, and he's also driven in four runs along the way. The third baseman's slugging percentage remains a pedestrian .404 at the moment, but he has contributed 13 extra-base hits (six doubles, two triples, five home runs) and currently boasts a career-high 12.8 percent walk rate that has his OBP at a respectable .331.