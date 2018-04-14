Athletics' Matt Chapman: Launches fifth homer Friday
Chapman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Mariners.
The 24-year-old now has five homers and 12 RBI through 14 games to go along with a surprising .358 (19-for-53) batting average. Don't expect that batting average to last -- his 81 percent contact rate is almost certainly unsustainable for a player who was usually in the high 60s in the minors -- but Chapman's power is very much for real, and 30 or even 40 home runs in his first full MLB campaign is entirely within his reach.
More News
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Slugs fourth homer Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Keeps mashing in win•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Powers up for third round tripper•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Continues mashing Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Smacks round tripper for second straight day•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Launches first homer of season•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...