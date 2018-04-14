Chapman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Mariners.

The 24-year-old now has five homers and 12 RBI through 14 games to go along with a surprising .358 (19-for-53) batting average. Don't expect that batting average to last -- his 81 percent contact rate is almost certainly unsustainable for a player who was usually in the high 60s in the minors -- but Chapman's power is very much for real, and 30 or even 40 home runs in his first full MLB campaign is entirely within his reach.