Chapman went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Angels.

His 392-foot shot to left center off Shohei Otani in the second plated Matt Joyce and Stephen Piscotty to give the Athletics an early 3-2 lead. After a hitless opener, Chapman came on over the final three games of the four-game set, going 4-for10 with a double, Sunday's home run, four RBI and a walk.