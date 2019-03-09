Athletics' Matt Chapman: Launches first homer of spring
Chapman hit his first home run of spring, a fifth-inning solo shot off Mark Melancon, in a 5-1 Cactus League win over the Giants on Thursday. He finished 2-for-3 with a walk overall.
Chapman also started at third base in the contest as he continues to work all the way back from December shoulder surgery. The 25-year-old complemented his elite defense with considerably improved offensive numbers last season, slashing .278/.356/.508 with 24 home runs and a whopping 72 extra-base hits overall. Seemingly on his way to stardom with both the bat and glove, Chapman remains a coveted fantasy asset across all formats entering 2019.
