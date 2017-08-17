Chapman went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 7-6 loss to the Royals.

His eighth-inning blast off Brandon Maurer tied the score at 6-6, but the Oakland bullpen promptly surrendered the lead again in the ninth. Chapman now has six hits and two homers in his last five games, and he's slugged 25 long balls on the season between Triple-A (16) and the majors (nine) in only 92 games.