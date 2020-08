Chapman went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a loss to the Angels on Saturday.

Chapman's fourth-inning solo blast was the third baseman's third over the last two games and eighth of August overall. The 25-year-old now has a five-game on-base streak, and he's managed to raise his both his batting average (.188 to .250) and slugging percentage (.375 to .598) significantly since Aug. 2.