Athletics' Matt Chapman: Leaves yard in loss
Chapman went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a loss to the Rangers on Sunday.
Chapman blasted a 431-foot shot to left in the third that snapped a 2-2 tie and served as his only hit of the day. The 25-year-old has a pair of three-hit efforts over his last five games, and he's now knocked in six runs in his last three contests overall thanks to a pair of doubles and homers apiece in that stretch.
