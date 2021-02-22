Chapman isn't expected to take the field for the Athletics' first few spring games but will serve as the designated hitter, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Chapman has been fully cleared for workouts to start camp as he works his way back from September hip surgery, but the team will bring him along slowly in game action. Barring setbacks, he'll still have more than enough time to prepare for Opening Day.
