Chapman is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Blue Jays, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Chapman has started at third base every game so far this season, but has struggled at the plate in May, despite going 3-for-4 with a two-run home run Thursday. The 25-year-old has a .196/.297/.339 line with 22 strikeouts in 64 plate appearances this month, as the Athletics will start Chad Pinder at third base in his absence Friday.