Chapman (illness) is not in the lineup for Saturday's Cactus League game against the White Sox.

Most of the Oakland regulars are in the lineup minus Chapman, who was sidelined with an unspecified illness earlier in the week. Cliff Pennington will man the hot corner in his absence. Chapman underwent left shoulder surgery in mid-December, but he was recently cleared for all baseball activities, so one he turns the page on this illness, he should be a full go.