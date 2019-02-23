Athletics' Matt Chapman: Out of lineup Saturday
Chapman (illness) is not in the lineup for Saturday's Cactus League game against the White Sox.
Most of the Oakland regulars are in the lineup minus Chapman, who was sidelined with an unspecified illness earlier in the week. Cliff Pennington will man the hot corner in his absence. Chapman underwent left shoulder surgery in mid-December, but he was recently cleared for all baseball activities, so one he turns the page on this illness, he should be a full go.
More News
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Sidelined by illness•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Cleared for all activity•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Takes 20 swings Friday•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Set to face live pitching•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Takes hacks Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Limited to start spring training•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
AL-only Rotisserie auction
Aces, steals and saves all came at a premium in this deepest in formats. Scott White reflects...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 30 spring position battles
Will Garrett Hampson seize the starting second base job for the Rockies? Where's Nick Senzel's...
-
What changes in AL-only drafts?
Cutting the player pool in half creates a number of scarcities. Scott White highlights some...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleeper picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings and busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts