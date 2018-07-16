Athletics' Matt Chapman: Pair of hits in Sunday's win
Chapman went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a run in a win over the Giants on Sunday.
The 25-year-old went hitless in his first two games after returning from a hand injury earlier this month, but he's hit .289 (11-for-38) with five doubles, three RBI, three walks and eight runs over the 43 plate appearances encompassing his subsequent 10 contests. From a seasonal perspective, Chapman hasn't been quite as productive in certain categories during the first half as he was in almost the same number of plate appearances in his rookie 2017 campaign. However, a near five-point reduction in strikeout rate (28.2 percent to 23.6 percent) has helped produce a 16-point boost in average to .250, along with a 29-point increase in on-base percentage to .342.
