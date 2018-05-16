Athletics' Matt Chapman: Plates a pair in Tuesday's win
Chapman went 2-for-3 with a two-run double, a walk and a run in a win over the Red Sox on Tuesday.
Chapman opened the scoring on the night with a well-placed double to deep right field, plating Marcus Semien and Chad Pinder. The 25-year-old is progressively putting a dreadful 3-for-37 slump that encompassed his first 11 games of May behind him, as he's now hitting .455 (5-for-11) over his last three contests.
More News
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Impressive all-around night Friday•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Hits sixth homer Friday•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Second three-bagger of season Saturday•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Launches fifth homer Friday•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Slugs fourth homer Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Keeps mashing in win•
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...