Athletics' Matt Chapman: Plates pair in Tuesday's win
Chapman went 2-for-3 with a two-run double, a walk and a run in a win over the Red Sox on Tuesday.
Chapman opened the scoring on the night with a well-placed double to deep right field, plating Marcus Semien and Chad Pinder. The 25-year-old is progressively putting a dreadful 3-for-37 slump that encompassed his first 11 games of May behind him, as he's now 5-for-11 over his last three contests.
